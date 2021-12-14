BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.
MPA opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
