BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.

MPA opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

