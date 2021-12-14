New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 740.0% in November

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.