Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Increases By 660.0%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Probe Metals stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

