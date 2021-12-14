Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 586.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTUM opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.22.
About Lithium
Read More: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.