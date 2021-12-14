Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 586.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTUM opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

