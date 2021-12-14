Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.