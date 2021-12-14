Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

