Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.76.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

