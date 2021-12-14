Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

