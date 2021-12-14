Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

