Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

