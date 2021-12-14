Washington Trust Bank Sells 357 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 518.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

