Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $917.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $915.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $898.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.