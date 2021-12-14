MiL.k Market Cap Tops $104.03 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $104.03 million and approximately $89.52 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.72 or 0.08015326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.16 or 1.00205696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

