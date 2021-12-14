Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $54,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

