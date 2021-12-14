Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 742,355 shares of company stock valued at $122,201,567 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

