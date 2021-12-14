Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Reduced by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.