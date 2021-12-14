Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.