NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Lifted by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 5.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

