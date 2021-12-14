Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Lessened by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up 1.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 16,480.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $65.89 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

