Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

