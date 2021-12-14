Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 5,998 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Compugen worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $86,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $102,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.