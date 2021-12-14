Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

AIRG stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

