Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Dec 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Chart Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.81.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

