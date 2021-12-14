Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $176.36

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $132.58 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 133.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

