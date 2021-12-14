Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after buying an additional 91,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock opened at $816.17 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $795.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.