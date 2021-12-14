CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $80.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCDBF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

CCL Industries stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $59.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

