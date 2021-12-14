Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of MCN stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

