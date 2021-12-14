Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

