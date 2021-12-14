Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
In related news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).
About Plato Income Maximiser
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.