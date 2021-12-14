Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.81. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

