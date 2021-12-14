TheStreet Downgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to C+

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ODC stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 105,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

