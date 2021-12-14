Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 1,079.2% in November

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 1,079.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

IGD stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

