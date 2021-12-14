Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 940.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
