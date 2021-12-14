Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 940.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

