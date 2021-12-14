Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in November

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAHY opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

