Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of BROS opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

