State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,227,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLAC stock opened at $399.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.42. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

