Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) versus Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Head-To-Head Survey

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet 10.39% 12.67% 6.54%

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 3.73 -$138.90 million $3.89 32.25

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zimmer Biomet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zimmer Biomet 0 4 17 1 2.86

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $177.13, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Vicarious Surgical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.