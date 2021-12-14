Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

DEI opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $1,609,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 152,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

