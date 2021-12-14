Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 80.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 138,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

