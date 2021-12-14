Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $216.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $189.88 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

