iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

