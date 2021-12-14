Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $764.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $452.17 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

