Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

