Fidelity National Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 575 call options.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,537,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

