Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NRDXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Nordex stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

