Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.25.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

