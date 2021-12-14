Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE ELAN opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

