NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

