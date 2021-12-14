Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

