Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

