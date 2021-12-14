Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 5,007 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 100,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

